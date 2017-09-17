Over Here: Norwalk in the First World War Bus Tour

“Over Here: Norwalk in the First World War” is a bus tour that will visit the homes, monuments, and memorials that tell the story of Norwalk during the Great War and its participation in the expansive industrialization that fueled America’s growth as a world power 100 years ago. Costumed re-enactors will bring the historic period to vibrant life and an architectural historian will provide insight into the areas of Norwalk that the tour visits. Tour attendees will travel in comfortable buses and enjoy a reception at the conclusion.

Scheduled for Sunday, September 17th, 2017, tickets are $60 until September 10th and $70 after that date, so act now to reserve your place at www.norwalkpreservation.org.