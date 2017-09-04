10th Annual 5K/10K Run or Walk

September 4, Rain or Shine • 8:30 am Sign-In • 9 am Start

Benefits JumpStart at the JCC, a comprehensive preschool program for children with special needs and other inclusion programs at The J. Open to the community. USATF certified course! Professionally timed race!

Pre-Register by August 18: $30 adults, $15 students and children (age 6 to 18) Register after August 18: $36 adults, $18 students and children (age 6 to 18) Children 5 and under free. For more information visit www.stamfordjcc.org or contact Nancy Schiffman 203-487-0941, email: nschiffman@stamfordjcc.org

* * * * The Stamford Jewish Community Center boasts a wide variety of social, educational and recreational programs. JCC membership, events and programs are open to everyone, regardless of race or religion.