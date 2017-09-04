10th Annual 5K/10K Run or Walk

September 4, Rain or Shine • 8:30 am Sign-In • 9 am Start
Benefits JumpStart at the JCC, a comprehensive preschool program for children with special needs and other inclusion programs at The J. Open to the community. USATF certified course! Professionally timed race!
Pre-Register by August 18: $30 adults, $15 students and children (age 6 to 18) Register after August 18: $36 adults, $18 students and children (age 6 to 18) Children 5 and under free. For more information visit www.stamfordjcc.org or contact Nancy Schiffman 203-487-0941, email: nschiffman@stamfordjcc.org
* * * * The Stamford Jewish Community Center boasts a wide variety of social, educational and recreational programs. JCC membership, events and programs are open to everyone, regardless of race or religion.
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.