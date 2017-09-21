Tweet Family Focus: Give Me a Sign!

Fairfield Museum & History Center 370 Beach Rd

Fairfield , CT 06824



Website: Click to Visit Have fun exploring the exhibition “Signs of the Times.” Can you find your way? Enjoy making your own unique signs with found objects inspired by the beach and your family name. For families with kids ages 5 +.

11:00 AM - 02:00 PM Contact: Visitor Services Manager



Phone: 2032591598

