Holiday Pop-Up Market 2017

Fairfield Museum & History Center

370 Beach Rd
 Fairfield, CT 06824

Website: Click to Visit

The Fairfield Museum and the Fairfield Chapter of the National Charity League are pleased announce our 4th annual Holiday Pop-Up Market!  We have had tremendous success with this event and we are proud to host this Market once again as it has become a much-anticipated tradition in our community, a great opportunity for local business owners, and a fruitful fundraiser for our organizations.

 

The Fairfield Museum is filled with vendors these two days as we welcome in the holiday season. 

 

Saturday, 04 November, 2017

Visitor Services Manager

Phone: 2032591598
Website: Click to Visit

