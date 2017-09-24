Tweet Honey Day at the 1750 Ogden House

Ogden House and Gardens 1520 Bronson Road

Fairfield , CT 06824



Members; Free: Non-Members; $5 Adults, $3 Children, free for children 5 and under. Celebrate the colonial legacy of the honey bee and learn about beekeeping, enjoy sun tea and refreshments. Make family-friendly crafts and learn about the Colonial Kitchen Garden with volunteers from the Fairfield Garden Club. Inside the Ogden House, enjoy tours of this historic saltbox led by Museum Docents.

01:00 PM - 03:30 PM Contact: Visitor Services Manager



Phone: 2032591598

Website:

Categories:

