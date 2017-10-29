The Fairfield Museum and History Center, in partnership with the Town of Fairfield, are presenting the 2nd Annual “Halloween on the Green” event on Sunday, October 29 from 12pm-4pm on the Museum Commons nearby the Historic Town Green. This event, which is aimed at families with children 12 years of age and younger, will feature trick-or-treating, giveaways, displays in the historic buildings, food vendors, a bounce house and other kid-friendly games. We are inviting service clubs and local non-profit organizations to participate. Fundraising is not permitted. The Halloween on the Green is being held in lieu of the Trick or Treat on Safety Street.
