Join the 11th Annual CancerCare Fairfield Walk/Run for Hope at Jennings Beach, 880 South Benson Road in Fairfield, Connecticut, Sunday, October 15, 2017. Walk or run to celebrate survivors, support those facing cancer and remember those lost while raising funds and awareness for CancerCare’s free, professional support services available to anyone affected by cancer. Families, individuals and teams welcome. This 5K event is family-friendly and on a flat scenic route. $35 minimum donation per adult (13 and older) through October 11 and $40 minimum from October 12 through race day; $20 minimum donation per child (12 and under); or $10 for the fun run only. T-shirts to all pre-registrants guaranteed by September 13th. Race awards for the top finishers and awards to top individual and team fundraisers. Registration and check-in at 7:45am. The Children’s Fun Run begins at 9:00 am and the 5K Walk/Run kicks off at 9:10 am. Rain or shine. For information and registration, visit https://community.cancercare.org/fairfield2017. For questions, contact Erica Lebensberg at elebensberg@cancercare.org or 212-712-6165.