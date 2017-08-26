Tweet St. Andrew's Neighborhood Block Party

St. Andrew's Church 1231 Washington Blvd

Stamford , CT 06902



A free, fun-filled afternoon of family activities -- something for everyone, hosted by St. Andrew's Church in downtown Stamford. Bagpipes, food trucks, steel drum band, line dancing, sacred music, kids drawing and more.

02:00 PM - 07:30 PM Contact: Matt Ferguson



Phone: 203 325 4359



Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.