St. Andrew's Neighborhood Block Party
St. Andrew's Church
1231 Washington Blvd
Stamford, CT
06902
A free, fun-filled afternoon of family activities -- something for everyone, hosted by St. Andrew's Church in downtown Stamford. Bagpipes, food trucks, steel drum band, line dancing, sacred music, kids drawing and more.
Saturday, 26 August, 2017
02:00 PM - 07:30 PM
Contact:
Matt Ferguson
Phone: 203 325 4359
Categories:
