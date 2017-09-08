'Visual Narratives' - 4th Annual Tri-State Juried Exhibition - Award Ceremony and Reception

The Loft Artists Association Presents

“Visual Narratives” - 4th Annual Tri-State Juried Exhibition

August 26 - September 24, 2017

Award Ceremony and Reception September 8, 6 - 8 pm

Stamford, CT, July 28, 2017 – The Loft Artists Association announces its fourth annual Tri-state juried exhibition of work by artists from Connecticut, New York and New Jersey, to be held from August 26th to September 24th in their galleries at 575 Pacific Street in Stamford. $1,000 in cash prizes will be presented at an Awards Ceremony and Opening Reception on September 8th from 6 to 8 pm.

Juror Katerina Lanfranco created the show concept for “Visual Narratives.” She states, “All artists create visual languages to convey narratives and concepts that are important to them. These languages establish a formal construct, which can be representational or abstract. As such they create a unique way of communicating ideas. Historically, artists have used their personal lexicon to express religious, political, historical or spiritual ideas. Some famous artists who have created their own discourse around visual narratives include Hieronymus Bosch, Pieter Bruegel, David Salle, Kiki Smith, and Louise Bourgeois. Other artists who use an abstract approach to creating their dialogue include Eva Hesse, Barnett Newman, Joseph Albert, and Lee Bontecou. Contemporary artists can reference the real world directly or they can create a singular language devised, codified, presented, performed, and understood only by the artists themselves and their followers. The show ‘Visual Narratives’ explores these imagined and created world views, lexicons, and visual languages, which are at the heart of this exhibition.”

Katerina Lanfranco is the Chief Curator at Trestle Gallery in Brooklyn, NY, and Founder of Rhombus Space, an exhibition venue established in 2013. She is also a Brooklyn-based artist who creates paintings, drawings, sculptures, and mixed media installations. Through her studio practice, she explores the intersection between nature, science, and fantasy in her art. Her work is represented by the Nancy Hoffman Gallery, and is in the permanent collections of the Museum of Modern Art, the Kupferstichkabinett (Museum of Prints and Drawings) in Berlin, and the Corning Museum of Glass. She teaches studio art at museums and institutions of higher learning throughout New York City. She has been awarded several artist residencies including a six-month Creative Artist Fellowship in Kyoto, Japan through the Japan/US Friendship Commission.

Now in its 39th year, the Loft Artists Association is a non-profit organization of professional working artists dedicated to building connections within the visual arts community and offering many artistic and educational opportunities to the public, free of charge. As an established cultural institution, their grassroots events attract thousands of visitors throughout the tri-state area and have been recognized by funding agencies, including the Connecticut Commission on the Arts, corporate and private sponsors, the City of Stamford and by visitors who return year after year. ###