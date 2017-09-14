Fall Farm to Table Supper

A sumptuous Farm to Table dining experience in the intimate setting of the Bendel Mansion, featuring the cuisine of Matt Storch, Chef and Owner of Match Restaurant in South Norwalk.

The evening will begin with a special sneak preview of our latest exhibition, ILLUSTRATIONS of Imaginative Literature: The Korshak Collection.

Opening to the public on Friday, September 22, this exhibition features masterpieces of American and European Science Fiction, Adventure & Fantasy Illustrations. These works are from the private collection of Stephen Korshak,whose father, Earl Korshak, founded Shasta Publishers, which specialized in science fiction books. Mr. Korshak will lead a gallery tour of this fascinating exhibition.

Since 2000, when he first took the helm at Match Restaurant in South Norwalk, Chef Matt Storch energized the Fairfield County dining scene with his culinary innovation and a unique twist on the classics. Focused on what’s different, fresh and sourced locally, Chef Storch combines culinary styles from all over the world to create a menu that changes nightly. Match has been rated four stars by the New York Times and is consistently voted Best of the Gold Coast.

Single tickets: $125 | Table sponsor: $1,500 (table for 10). Purchase tickets at www.stamfordmuseum.org/farmtotable or by calling 203.977.6536.

Proceeds from the exceptional dining experience will support the mission and programs of the Stamford Museum & Nature Center.

* * * * Stamford Museum & Nature Center is dedicated to the preservation and interpretation of art, the natural and agricultural sciences, and history. The Museum is a vital cultural and educational resource for the community, and a focal point for family activity through exhibitions, educational programs and special events.