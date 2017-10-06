Pacific House, in celebration of its commitment to ending homelessness in Fairfield County, asks the community to plan to attend its 16th annual Pacific House Gala. On Friday, October 6th over 500 of the area’s most socially minded residents, business and community leaders will gather together at this memorable and elegant evening filled with inspiration. The gala begins at 6pm and Greenwich resident Alice Melly and First Congregational Church of Darien will be honored for their longtime support of the organization. The event will take place at the Hyatt Regency Greenwich, and former Major League Baseball player and manager Bobby Valentine will serve as master of ceremonies. Tickets are on sale now beginning at $250, and sponsorships are available. Visit http://pacifichouse.org/gala2017 or text ‘shelter’ to 88202.