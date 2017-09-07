Exhibit: Scrolls by Joe Zucker

The Housatonic Museum of Art’s exhibition, SCROLLS, by acclaimed contemporary painter Joe Zucker will open Thursday, September 7, 2017. The exhibit features monumental latex scroll paintings on paper. Sometimes frenetic, sometimes serene, these captivating double-sided paintings remind us of the terrifying pirates and ships who threatened trading routes and targeted defenseless coastal towns. The exhibit also features traditional drawings by Zucker in graphite and charcoal. An opening reception with the artist will be held on September 7 from 5:30–7:00pm. The exhibition will be on view through October 15, 2017, and this will be the museum’s first solo exhibition of Zucker’s work. The Housatonic Museum of Art is located at 900 Lafayette Blvd. in Bridgeport, CT, and gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30am - 5:30 pm, Thursdays until 7pm and Saturday 9am – 3pm. www.HousatonicMuseum.org