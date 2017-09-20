Ventura & McNally Art Show

Please join Ventura and Elizabeth Ann McNally, at their two person exhibition at the Southington Community Cultural Arts Center from September 5th through 28th and the artists’ reception September 7th 6p.m. to 8p.m. Ventura and Elizabeth Ann McNally are local artists with a common interest in infusing their representational art with humor and exploiting the frivolities and absurdities of everyday life. Both artists also take time to work in non-objective styles that explore mediums and compositional elements. Painting, printmaking, drawings, collage and sculpture will be on display and for sale during regular gallery hours or by appointment.