The Korshak Collection-Masterpieces of American & European Science Fiction, Adventure & Fantasy Illustrations.
Stamford Museum and Nature Center
39 Scofieldtown Road
at High Ridge Road Stamford, CT
06903-4023
September 22 to October 29, 9 am-5 pm Monday-Saturday; Sunday 11 am-5 pm
Long before the era of the Syfy© channel, Xbox and video games, fans of science fiction and fantasy stories read novels and magazines illustrated by world renowned artists. In our Fall Exhibition, those alien landscapes, mystical creatures, and fantastical characters come alive. The art was inspired by myths, fairy tales, novels and pulp magazines including Amazing Stories, Weird Tales, and Wonder Stories. Don't miss this rare opportunity to see this collection of the greatest fantasy masterpieces of our time.
The illustrations are from the private collection of Stephen Korshak, who has had a life-long love of art and literature. His father, Erle Korshak, founded Shasta Publishers, which specialized in science fiction books. His collection reveals the evolution of fantasy illustration and traces the history of science fiction imagery from the pages of dime-store magazines to hardcover, library-quality books. SM&NC Members: Free | Non-Members: included with gate admission. For more information, visit www.stamfordmuseum.org or call 203.977.6521.
* * * * Stamford Museum & Nature Center is dedicated to the preservation and interpretation of art, the natural and agricultural sciences, and history. The Museum is a vital cultural and educational resource for the community, and a focal point for family activity through exhibitions, educational programs and special events.
Contact:
Scott Smith
Phone: 2039776538
Website:
Click to Visit
