The Korshak Collection-Masterpieces of American & European Science Fiction, Adventure & Fantasy Illustrations.

The illustrations are from the private collection of Stephen Korshak, who has had a life-long love of art and literature. His father, Erle Korshak, founded Shasta Publishers, which specialized in science fiction books. His collection reveals the evolution of fantasy illustration and traces the history of science fiction imagery from the pages of dime-store magazines to hardcover, library-quality books. SM&NC Members: Free | Non-Members: included with gate admission. For more information, visit www.stamfordmuseum.org or call 203.977.6521.
* * * * Stamford Museum & Nature Center is dedicated to the preservation and interpretation of art, the natural and agricultural sciences, and history. The Museum is a vital cultural and educational resource for the community, and a focal point for family activity through exhibitions, educational programs and special events.
