Blues, Views & BBQ Festival

Smokin’ food, music and fun in downtown Westport, CT. Family friendly fun - eating contests, bull riding, food court, chef demos, BBQ competition, second music stage! Add on access to Levitt Pavilion for top music performances.
Connecticut's Premier Live Music Festival, this years event will feature two stages of live music featuring 20 bands including headlining performances from funk powerhouse's Galactic and Deep Banana Blackout! This years festival also welcomes first time performers Bonerama, Paul Barrere & Fred Tackett performing the music of Little Feat, the New Orleans Suspects, Taz and Friends and the return of Anders Osborne!
Hungry? There will be Food Vendors, the annual KCBS BBQ Competition and our First Annual Bacon Hoe Down! Fun for all ages families are invited to enjoy our famous Jesup Jam with a Bounce Park, Touch and Paint a Truck, Airbrush Tattoos, Pie and Rib Eating Contest and More! See you all Labor Day Weekend...Bring Your Appetite for great Music, Food and Drink!
