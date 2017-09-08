Tweet Family Overnight at Mystic Aquarium

Mystic Aquarium & Institute for Exploration 55 Coogan Blvd

Mystic , CT 06355



Spend the night with us! Pack your sleeping bag and pillow for an overnight adventure starting Friday, September 8 at 7pm. Explore cool frogs, learn about amphibians in danger then enjoy a light snack before crashing next to your favorite indoor exhibit for the night. Advanced registration required. Spots fill fast, so reserve yours today! Visit MysticAquarium.org to learn more. General Adult $65, General Child $55; Member Adult $55, Member Child $45

