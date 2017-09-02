Event calendar brought to you by

WVFC Tag Sale

Warren Woods Town Park


Warren, CT 06754

The Warren Volunteer Fire Company will be holding a pre-Fall Festival Tag Sale on Saturday, September 2, 2017 from 9:00am - 3:00pm.Â  This event will be held at the Warren Woods Town Park (at the big white barn on the hill) at 255 Brick School Road.

Take advantage of all the items we have to offer including but not limited to: Furniture (old and not so old), Tools, Pictures, house hold items, and much more.

Saturday, 02 September, 2017

Contact:

Mindy Pettit

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.