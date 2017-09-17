Outdoor Adventures: Stream Hunters

39 Scofieldtown Road
at High Ridge Road Stamford, CT06903-4023
From mayflies to salamanders, there is a hidden world beneath the rocks and leaves of the stream! Join SM&NC staff to explore Poorhouse Brook for the amphibians, macroinvertebrates, and fish that call it home. Please be prepared to walk in the stream; water shoes are recommended. For children ages 6 and older. Limited enrollment. Pre-registration and pre-payment are required. Please call 203.977.6521 to register. Members: $5 per person | Non-Members: $8 per person. . For more information, visit www.stamfordmuseum.org or call 203.977.6521
* * * * Stamford Museum & Nature Center is dedicated to the preservation and interpretation of art, the natural and agricultural sciences, and history. The Museum is a vital cultural and educational resource for the community, and a focal point for family activity through exhibitions, educational programs and special events.
