Tour the museum at your leisure, plus live show tunes on the Steinway 1 – 4pm. Eat gourmet food! Culteavo is serving family-friendly food, hot cider, cocoa, coffee & tea at The Tea Room at Hill-Stead. Be a pumpkin Picasso! Paint a FREE pumpkin / one per child. Visit the Clatter Ridge sheep. Shop for toys, books and gifts at the Museum Shop. Play costume dress-up in the Education Station.
11am – 2pm Activities
Hay wagon rides Face painting Haystack treasure hunt Live music by Essex Corinthian Jazz Band Touch a fire truck and tractor
Admission
Family/Grandparent Museum Members and above: Adults are FREE; Children $5 Non-Members: Adults $15; Children $10
Special Exhibition Guided Tours of From Page to Stage: Broadway Costumes from the Goodspeed Musicals Collection will also be available.
Visit hillstead.org for information on tours and upcoming programs.
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.