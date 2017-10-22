Peter Max Retrospective – The Collected Works 1960-2017, a newly-curated and highly-anticipatedCollection from Pop Artist legend Peter Max, is the most important collection of his works ever assembled, and spans decades of iconic and celebrity portraiture and pop influence. Now in the sixth decade of his prolific art career, he is still creating modern masterpieces. This presentation is truly the finest ever on view and available to Collectors. Greenwich’s’ venerable C. Parker Gallery will exhibit the works October 13 through October 22 beginning with an uncrating event on Friday, October 13 from 6-8pm. Artist Peter Max will make two very special in gallery appearances on Saturday, October 21 from 6-8 pm and on Sunday, October 22 from 2-4 pm. RSVPs required at 844-990-9500 or tiffany@cparkergallery.com. For more info, visithttp://www.cparkergallery.com/