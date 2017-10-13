Tweet Mattabesett String Collective

The Buttonwood Tree 605 Main Street

Middletown , CT 06457

USA

The Mattabesset String Collective is a five-piece string band featuring dobro, mandolin, fiddle, guitar, bass and sometimes banjo or cuatro. They play an eclectic mix of bluegrass, blues, country and rock, all in a string band style.

