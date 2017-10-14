Cathy Kreger & Caroline Doctorow

Ms. Kreger, who grew up in Middletown, has an irresistible voice that has earned her a place on stage beside world-class acts, including Bonnie Raitt, David Bromberg, The Band, Patty Larkin, Maria Muldaur, Taj Mahal and Aztec Two-Step.

Her musical style is a unique combination of adult contemporary and old blues, with an alternative folk flair. Noel Paul Stookey (of Peter, Paul and Mary) once said “No doubt about it. She has a great voice and really has her act together.

Caroline Doctorow is a chart-topping folksinger and songwriter, with a stirring voice that recalls Judy Collins and Sandy Denny. In addition to eleven solo albums, she also released the first retrospective album of the work of folk icons Richard and Mimi Fariña called Another Country which received critical acclaim.

She tours with her folk band Caroline’s Trio and just concluded a sold-out tour of venues in Nashville, TN, North Carolina and Arkansas. She is the daughter of world-renown author E.L. Doctorow

The two women will perform solo material in addition to joining one another on select songs.