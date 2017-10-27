The Painters

Event calendar brought to you by
The Buttonwood Tree
605 Main Street
Middletown, CT
06457
USA
Dan O’Brien – sax
Mike Suddes – guitar
Silvain Castellano – bass
George Mastrogiannis – drums
Friday, 27 October, 2017
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Contact:
Anne Marie
Phone: (860)347-4957
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
