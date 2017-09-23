Yoga Hike and Trail Clean Up

Bluff Point State Park is the last remaining significant piece of undeveloped land along the Connecticut coastline. This is an easy roundtrip 3.25 mile walk along the coastal trail to the bluff. We’ll begin with yoga at the entrance to the coastal reserve then meander through this flat trail that passes through deep wooded forests on one side and the Poquonnock River on the other. At the half-way point the towering trees part for a sweeping view of the bluffs and Long Island Sound. We’ll stop here to practice yoga on on Bushy Point Beach then return to the trail head just in time for you to grab the season’s last Abbotts lobster roll and steamers in Noak for lunch. Don’t forget Abbotts is BYOB, so maybe plan to swing by Saltwater Farm Vineyard before and make a day of it on the shoreline.

A special surprise will be given to all participants to toast in the next season and in appreciation for assisting in trail clean up along our hike. NEEF National Public Lands Day(NPLD) is the nation’s largest, single-day volunteer effort to clean up and enjoy the beauty of federal and state public lands. I’ll bring gloves and supplies to collect any debris we encounter.

What do you need? A large beach towel. No mat or yoga experience required. Wear weather appropriate layers, comfortable walking shoes, water, sunscreen, and bug-spray recommended. A signed liability waiver that will be provided at the event. Youth under 18 years of age must have a guardian’s signature to participate. Email nutmegyoga@gmail.com if you need the liability waiver ahead of time.

RSVP required by clicking here: https://nutmegyoga.wordpress.com/hiking-yoga/