Stamford- Make New Friends- 20's, 30's, 40's etc
243 Tresser Blvd Stamford, CT
06901
USA
Date & Time: Saturday , October 7, 2017
8:30 PM All ages
Northern Lights (Stamford Marriott) 243 Tresser Blvd, Stamford, CT 06901
Don't miss this fun interactive night that will be the talk of the town in Stamford.
Enjoy:
* Ice breaker games to get you mingling with other fun people.
* Fun party music (at a sensible noise level)
* Prize Giveaways
*Cash Bar
*Cash food $10 at the door if which also includes parking in the Marriott lot.
Website: http://www.socialevents123.com E-mail: meetupj1@gmail.com Phone: 516-908-9638 Entered by: Jay Rosensweig
Saturday, 07 October, 2017
08:30 PM - 10:35 PM
Jay Rosensweig
Phone: 516-908-9638
Click to Visit
