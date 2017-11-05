Open House at Whitby School

Attend Whitby School's Open House and experience first hand how our student-driven program inspires children 18 months-Grade 8 to ask big questions, take action beyond the classroom, and masterfully prepares students to excel in high school, college and the future workforce.



During the event, you'll have the opportunity to see program highlights in action, meet current Whitby parents and students, explore the classrooms and meet the school's faculty and staff.



About Whitby School

Whitby students grow to be empathetic leaders who bring out the best in themselves and others. Student, parents and teachers at Whitby are proud to share their multiple cultures, experiences, and languages with one another. We know what matters most is open-mindedness, compassion, resilience, and the impact we as individuals, have together on the community.

At Whitby, students ask big questions and take ownership of their learning along the way. Students are creative, hands-on learners who dig for "the why" by asking many questions and owning their education. They show us the path to their success through academics and cocurriculars, and teachers keep their curiosity alive.



As the first school in America to combine IB and Montessori within an early education program, and the longest running Montessori school in the United States (since 1958), Whitby's educational approach is a response to what the world needs now more than ever. Whitby amplifies traditional subjects to make learning more meaningful for students, and intentionally connects different disciplines as a way to elevate learning to a more conceptual level. As a result, students excel and enjoy the process along the way.