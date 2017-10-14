As the sun sets, the spirits come out to play... Take a lantern-lit tour through the old Mill Hill graveyard! Hear chilling tales based on real events from Norwalk’s hidden past at the Norwalk Historical Society's 7th annual, “A Haunting at Mill Hill”. Saturday, October 14 & Saturday, October 21, 2017 with tours at 6:00pm, 7:30pm and 9:00pm. Friday, October 20, 2017 with tours at 7:30pm and 9:00pm. Each tour is approximately one hour. Space is limited; purchase tickets online at norwalkhistoricalsociety.org. Refreshments follow each tour in the historic 1826 one-room schoolhouse as well as the new Historic Haunted Maze! Not recommended for children under 8 years old. Mill Hill Historic Park is located at 2 East Wall Street, Norwalk, CT 06851. Follow signs to parking across the street.



Among the crooked gravestones of Mill Hill, ghostly entities are waiting to share their true stories of death, murder, insanity and destruction. A gruesome murder victim from Rowayton and a mutilated WWI flying ace are some of the ghosts you will encounter along the way. At the end of the tour, enter the new Historic Haunted Maze...if you dare! Created by local haunted house and special effects experts, Greg Kling and George Holomakoff, bone-chilling surprises await in this new addition to an already frightening event! Bring a flashlight and a friend!



Ticket sales at www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org. Early bird tickets available through October 13 - Adults/Teen: $15.00 & Child (8-12): $10.00. Tickets purchased after October 13 or at the door (if available) - Adults/Teens: $18.00 & Child (8-12): $12.00. The net proceeds support the Norwalk Historical Society's education programs and cultural exhibits. The Norwalk Historical Society is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.



Generously sponsored by: Head of Harbor South, Collins Funeral Home, Fairfield County Bank, Aegis Technology Partners, RTM Lines, Seperack & Company, Two Men and a Truck, Crystal Theatre, Dunkin Donuts, Stop and Shop, Trader Joe’s Westport, Tuliptree Site Design and Whole Foods Market.



For more information visit www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org, e-mail info@norwalkhistoricalsociety.org , or call 203-846-0525.