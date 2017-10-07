WVFC 56th Annual Fall Festival
Warren Woods Town Park: 55 Brick School Road, Warren,
CT 06754 - Saturday October 7th & 8th, 10:00am-5:00pm: Rain or Shine. Adults $5, 2-Day Pass $8; Under 8: Free!
Garden Tractor Pull (Sat), Antique Tractor Pull
(Sun), Pumpkin Cannon, WAMOGO Timber Team & VO-AG Programs, Blacksmith, Aerial and Fire Company Demos, Rummage Sale, Chainsaw Carving, Magic Shows, Petting Zoo, Country Crafts, Vendors, Fire Truck Rides, Live music both days on
the main stage, 500 Ft Zip Line.
WVFC Famous Open-Pit Roast Beef, Country Store (Run
by the Women's Auxiliary) Fresh-Made Apple Pies, Baked Goods, Soups, Cider, Cheddar by the pound, Raffles, Crafts.
WWW.WARRENFIRECOMPANY.ORG
*Presented by & all proceeds to benefit the WARREN VOLUNTEER FIRE COMPANY*
SATURDAY
MARTIAL ARTS DEMONSTRATION, GARDEN TRACTOR PULL
BAND Whiskey, Wine & Coke (12:00-3:00)
SUNDAY
ANTIQUE TRACTOR PULL, BAND The RegulatorsÂ (11:00-3:00)
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
CHILDRENS CRAFTS & PUMPKIN DECORATING, AERIAL DEMONSTRATIONS, STATE POLICE CONVINCER & ROLLOVER SIMULATOR, WVFC VEHICLE EXTRICATION, DEMONSTRATIONS, GAMES AND ACTIVITIES, 500FT ZIP LINE (OVER FIDDLERS POND),CHAINSAW CARVING,Ã‚Â PUMPKIN CANNON, FIRE TRUCK RIDES, WAMOGO AG ED DEMONSTRATIONS AND EVENTS, WAMOGO TIMBER TEAM DEMONSTRATIONS, RUMMAGE SALE, BLACKSMITH DEMOS.
COUNTRY STORE (RUN BY THE WOMENS AUXILARY) HOMEMADE GOODS, APPLE PIES, JELLIES, BREADS, SOUP, VENDORS, OPEN PIT CHARCOAL ROAST BEEF SANDWICHES, AND OTHER DELICIOUS FOODS AND COUNTRY CRAFTS
Saturday, 07 October, 2017
Contact:M PETTIT
Phone: 860-868-2328
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:Adults $5, 2-Day Pass $8; Under 8: Free!
