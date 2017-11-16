The Long Ridge School Open House

The Long Ridge School, an independent day school for two-year-olds through grade five, is located on a beautiful 14-acre woodland campus in North Stamford.

The school serves students from southern Connecticut and Westchester County, NY.

At Long Ridge, teachers work with each child’s natural curiosity to build critical thinking and problem solving skills. The school believes children should explore, experiment, and experience the joy of learning in a caring, exciting, and challenging academic community. Interdisciplinary themes connect the curricular areas and excite children about learning, lend context to new information, and help children learn to make logical associations and express themselves through a variety of media.

The school’s greatest strength is the expertise and dedication of the faculty. The teachers at Long Ridge have an average of 24 years teaching experience and most have advanced degrees in early childhood or elementary education. Classroom teachers are supported by specialists in art, music, science, Spanish, and physical education.

The school teaches students to think independently, to learn how to learn, and to participate actively in their own educations. Long Ridge students are motivated, successful individuals who score well on nationally administered achievement tests. They go on to a variety of public and private schools, well prepared for their next schools and a lifetime of learning. Founded in 1938 and celebrating it's 80th year, The Long Ridge School attracts children from diverse economic, racial, religious and cultural backgrounds. Transportation is provided for Stamford residents and New York residents within 15 miles of the school. Before and after school programs offered. Open house dates: October 15, November 16, January 9, April 10.