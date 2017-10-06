Pacific House, in celebration of its commitment to sheltering and improving the lives of our region’s homeless individuals, announces the 16th annual Pacific House Gala. On Friday, October 6th community leaders, politicians, generous donors and loyal supporters will gather together to raise funds for the emergency shelter and to end homelessness in Fairfield County.

Guests will enjoy music, dinner, dancing, live and silent auctions, and films about the shelter’s progress. Stamford’s own Bobby Valentine will be the Master of Ceremonies, and the 2017 Foundation Award will be presented to Alice Melly for her extensive support of Pacific House. First Congregational Church of Darien will be honored with the 2017 Community Award for their generous support of the organization for over 25 years. Reservations begin at $250 per person, visit www.PacificHouse.org/gala2017 to purchase tickets. Advertising and sponsorship opportunities are also available. The Gala will be held at the Hyatt Regency Greenwich, located at 1800 E Putnam Avenue in Old Greenwich, CT.

“This event is the primary fundraiser for the Pacific House emergency shelter,” said Rafael Pagan Jr., Pacific House Executive Director. “The evening is a chance to have fun while supporting a shelter that has helped homeless individuals from Greenwich, Darien, Stamford, New Canaan and the rest of Fairfield County for the past 35 years. Funds raised will provide a safe place for homeless men and young adults to live, and the services to help them get their lives back on track.”

Event proceeds will directly benefit the Pacific House emergency homeless shelter and other critical programs. Located at 597 Pacific Street in Stamford, the shelter operates every day of the year, 24 hours per day, feeding and housing up to 100 men and young adults per night. In 2016 the shelter served nearly 50,000 meals and 25,000 bed-nights to almost 400 men and young adults. Additionally, the shelter offers case management services, access to healthcare, and programs such as a Young Adult Program, Recovery Program, and Job Readiness Training. Shelter case managers work with each individual, helping them reach the goal of obtaining housing and becoming more self-sufficient.

Pacific House is grateful to its generous individual sponsors, and is indebted to our corporate sponsors: Titan Advisors, Harvey Dann/Wesfair, First County Bank, Rimrock Capital Management, Greenwich Hospital, Purdue Pharma L.P., Weeden & Co., Bankwell, Darien Rowayton Bank, Dooney & Bourke, Pitney Bowes, Thomson Reuters, and Webster Bank. Thanks are also offered to Foundation supporters: Orchard Farm Foundation, The Ruth & Hal Launders Charitable Trust and the Sandra Oster/Stephen Oster Foundation, and to media sponsors: Fairfield County Look and Stamford Magazine / Moffly Media.