Opening Reception: The Great War And The United States Home Front

Acknowledging the 100-year anniversary of the United States entering World War l, Pequot Library invites the public to the opening reception of "The Great War and the United States Home Front" on Thursday, October 12, 2017, from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. The reception is free and open to all; light hors d'oeuvres and wine will be served. Beginning at 7:00 p.m., join Alexander Dubois, Curator of Collections at Litchfield Historical Society, for a gallery tour and discussion of the posters on display. The exhibition is on view through December 3, 2017 during regular Library hours.



"The Great War and the United States Home Front" is part of the Pages from Pequot Special Collections series of changing exhibitions highlighting Pequot Library’s Special Collections of rare books, manuscripts, and archives on view in the Reading Room and Perkin Gallery. This exhibition considers the question, "What can we do?" posed by those at home during the Great War, and features a selection of books, maps, military diagrams, pamphlets, and propaganda posters from Pequot Library's Special Collections. Visitors will discover and learn more about a variety of patriotic civilian efforts that took place on the American home front after the United States entered WWl in 1917.



Related public programming has been developed in conjunction with the exhibition and includes the community event Home Front on the Front Lawn on Sunday, October 15, 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Discover what life was like for families on the home front. View classic cars, listen to the sounds of a Victrola, plant a Victory garden, play period lawn games, and enjoy cider, coffee, and doughnuts. All ages are welcome. The event is free and no registration is required.



On Thursday, October 19 from 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. discover the art and artists who thrived during the Great War on a guided tour of the Luce Center for American Art at the Brooklyn Museum on the Day Art Trip: Brooklyn Museum. Register at pequotlibrary.org for bus, museum, and lunch.



Pequot Presents: The Great War in Film begins on Wednesday, October 25 with A Farewell to Arms, followed by Sergeant York on November 1, and War Horse on November 8, all films are free and begin at 3:30 p.m. Join Library docents for a brief and informal tour of the exhibition at 3:00 p.m. each Wednesday before the movie. On Friday November 3 at 11:00 a.m. look, listen, and learn during Fantastic Finds: The Lighter Draw of Politics with American cartoonist and illustrator Sean Kelly as he takes a closer look at WWl political cartoons from Pequot Library's Special Collections of materials from the Great War era.



Please visit www.pequotlibrary.org to learn more about this vibrant library, educational, arts and cultural institution. For information: (203) 259-0346 ext. 115. Follow Pequot Library on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Pequot Library Brings Culture to Life!