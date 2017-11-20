David Crosby & Friends, Sky Trails Tour 2017

Two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and co-founder of the Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, David Crosby is heading out on tour in Nov and Dec. Joining him will be five musical friends, James Raymond on keys, Mai Agan on bass, Steve DiStanislao on drums, Jeff Pevar on guitar and Michelle Willis on keys and vocals. Crosby is in the midst of an incredibly creative and powerful period, showcasing his skills as the brilliant songwriter that he is and on this tour, he will be performing music from his soon to be released new album Sky Trails alongside some of his best-loved songs and greatest hits.