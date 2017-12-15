The Rob Mathes Holiday Concert

Get ready to rock the holidays with the one and only Rob Mathes, now in his third decade of holiday performances at The Performing Arts Center. This annual celebration featuring the multi-talented Grammy-nominated and Emmy-winning musician Rob Mathes, plus his all-star band and chorus, is a high-energy evening of rock, jazz, and blues, featuring original songs and holiday classics that will put you in the spirit of the season.

Mathes has worked with virtually every big name in the music industry, arranging, producing, directing, recording, and performing with the likes of Bono, Bennett, Sting, and Springsteen. But despite his busy schedule, he returns each year to perform his spectacular holiday concerts and it’s always a treat to have this Greenwich, CT, native “home” for the holidays.