Here’s your chance to WIN a $10,000 Wedding Package! Join us for the Annual Woodwinds Bridal Show on Sunday, January 21 from 11am – 2pm. This event will feature everything a bride-to-be and their families will need to plan their entire wedding from the engagement party and bridal shower to the rehearsal dinner and day after brunch. You’ll enjoy a sampling of Woodwinds award winning gourmet cuisine, entertainment, mini-beauty treatments, the chance to win prizes and the chance to meet over 40 of Connecticut’s Best Wedding Professionals! AND each bride will receive a FREE SWAG Bag! Woodwinds is located at 29 School Ground Road, Branford. Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased at WoodwindsBridalShow.com