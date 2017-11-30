Announcing the ULTIMATE Holiday Celebration with your Girlfriends! The Off-Broadway Hit "Twas A Girls Night Before Christmas, The Musical" in collaboration with "Fun Girls Night Out" comes to the Oakdale Theater for ONE NIGHT ONLY!You'll enjoy: Shopping, Mini-Beauty Make-Overs, Food and Drink Samples, Photo Booth photos and Pink Carpet Paparazzi, Psychic Readings, Signature Cocktails, our Signature Pink SWAG Bag, and more!At 8:00, take your seats for "Twas a Girls Night Before Christmas, The Musical". The Story of 5 ladies we have all come to know and love gathering for a night on the town to laugh, cry, gossip and just let their hair down during the craziest of times: THE HOLIDAYS! This musical is guaranteed to resonate with anyone who has survived the holiday season, from the LONG visits with in-laws to the overcrowded malls. With classic Christmas songs like "It's The Most Wonderful Time of the Year" and "Santa Baby" along with contemporary Hits such as "Bad Girls", "Forget You" and "Think" will have everyone singing and dancing along!If you are looking for a night with your girlfriends to kick off the Holiday Season in "Fun Girl" Style ~ Join us on Thursday, November 30 at the Oakdale Theatre, located at 95 South Turnpike Road, Wallingford, CT, 06492. General admission tickets are $59 and VIP tickets are $89 and can be purchased at https://www.universe.com/holidayfungirlsnightout . For more information go to https://www.fungirlsnightout.com