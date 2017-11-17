'Memories of Our Town' Exhibit at Maritime Garage Gallery
Favorite memories, reminders and images of home are on display at the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery. “Memories Of Our Town,” features art in a variety of mediums that represents the unique memories of the place we call home: places, people, sounds, smells, events, etc. that are personally significant to the artist. Contributing artists include Eric Chiang of Westport, Cindy Sinor, Wilton, Al Coyote Wiener of Fairfield.
The Maritime Garage Gallery is part of the Parking Authority’s “Art in Parking Places” initiative, an effort to support art in public spaces, making Norwalk a more vibrant destination. The exhibit is free and open to the public from 9:00am -5:00pm, Monday through Friday.
Other Dates For This Event:
Contact:Maritime Garage Gallery
Phone: 203- 831-9063
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:free
