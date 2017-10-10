Event calendar brought to you by
October Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT
The Geary Gallery
576 Boston Post Road
Darien,
06820
USA
The Geary Gallery of Darien proudly presents “Meditations on Nature,” featuring the stress-relieving nature acrylics of the Bay Shore area of New Jersey painter, Sharon Hathaway. Her exhibit runs October 3 – 31. The Geary Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. 576 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. (203) 655-6633. www.gearygallery.com
Tuesday, 10 October, 2017
09:30 AM - 05:00 PM
Other Dates For This Event:
Wednesday, 04 October, 2017
Thursday, 05 October, 2017
Friday, 06 October, 2017
Saturday, 07 October, 2017
Tuesday, 10 October, 2017 View Series Overview
Contact:
Anne Geary
Phone: 2036556633
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
