The Pumpkin Patch at St. John's Lutheran
Come enjoy a fun afternoon hanging out at the pumpkin patch!
You can also purchase pumpkins and support many local organizations: all earnings are distributed to Building One Community, Pacific House, and Midnight Run.
Extended hours on the weekend: 10 am to 6:30 pm.
Monday, 23 October, 2017
03:00 PM - 06:30 PM
Thursday, 05 October, 2017
Friday, 06 October, 2017
Saturday, 07 October, 2017
Sunday, 08 October, 2017
Monday, 09 October, 2017 View Series Overview
Rev. Duane Pederson
Phone: 203-322-0066
