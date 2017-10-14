Event calendar brought to you by
Pancake Breakfast at St. John's Lutheran
Please join us for the St. John's Annual Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, October 14th, from 8 to 11:30 am! Come and enjoy great fellowship, pancakes, sausage, fruit, juice and coffee.
Tickets cost $6. All proceeds will help offset costs for the youth who are travelling to Houston for the ELCA Youth Gathering during the summer of 2018. Please call 203-984-8480 for more information.
Saturday, 14 October, 2017
08:00 AM - 11:30 PM
Contact:
Cindy Willette
Phone: 203-984-8480
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
