Hiroya Tsukamoto & Dana Merritt Cinematic Guitar Poetry

“Mesmerizing and eclectic acoustic music described as Cinematic Guitar Poetry. The concert is not just a guitar concert and it includes story-telling and poetry. Very unique blend of East and West and Old and New.”

Hiroya is a one-of-a-kind guitarist and composer. Born and raised in Kyoto, Japan and in 2000, he received a scholarship to Berklee College of Music and came to the US. Since then, he has been performing internationally including appearances at Blue Note in New York with his group and Japanese National Television. Hiroya released six albums.

“Hiroya immediately impressed the audience with his technical prowess on the guitar. Then as the concert progressed, he also revealed himself to be a skilled songwriter, a poetic spirit, and an engaging story teller. With a stage presence that is both humble and confident, Hiroya is a generous performer who won every heart in the house.”

-Gordon Peery / Monadnock Center for History and Culture (Peterborough, NH)

Dana Merritt

Acoustic guitarist and composer Dana Merritt is not your typical guitarist. She is able to transcend what people typically think a guitar is used for. Her solo compositions paint vast soundscapes, most often utilizing obscure alternate tunings and unorthodox hand techniques. Dana is a truly unique performer who needs to be heard in order to be properly understood.