NIANTIC – The 72nd annual Jack Frost Bazaar at Niantic Community Church almost didn’t happen this year as co-chairs Jennifer Datum and Susan Brown retired after a job well done for the past eight years. As they stepped down, replacements didn’t step up, and it looked like this holiday tradition might not happen. But through a last ditch appeal to the congregation, church member June Kozak took on the role of event chair, saving the holiday tradition from melting away like a snowman on a summer day. As her predecessors did, she will corral and inspire some 98 plus volunteers who are needed to make the event happen each year, and as it has for so many seasons past, the show will go on, Saturday, November 11 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m..

Filled with many familiar favorites that draw hundreds of folks from near and far, Kozak has an eye on bringing in new activities and features, that she hopes will entice new visitors and enhance the experience of loyal returning guests. The NCC Children’s Center will be represented with face painting and children’s craft activities and a video of the program’s highlights will be available for parents to view. Mrs. Santa will have a present for the children and in honor of Veteran’s Day, the Cookie Cottage will be giving free cookies to Veterans seeking a sweet treat. A Tool Tent will be added as well as previously enjoyed furniture which is new this year. Outreach booths will have information for visitors curious about the ministries of the church, locally and beyond.

“This is an all-inclusive event for folks where there is something for everyone,” said Kozak who will promote the event as Suzie Snowflake on social media. “This event represents who we are as a church, a place where all are truly welcome.”

Gift baskets featuring Wisconsin cheese and summer sausage will also be a new addition and seating for the traditional turkey luncheon is being expanded to accommodate guests with greater efficiency, including take-out service.

“My favorite thing about the JFB is that it’s going to continue, “ said Kozak promising that favorites like the Jewelry Room, Book Shop, Silent Auction, Precious Past, Toy Tent, Attic Treasures, Handmades and Fair Trade will still be highlights of the event. “I want my daughters sitting at the 100th Jack Frost Bazaar.”

Niantic Community Church is located at 170 Pennsylvania Avenue, Niantic. Visit www.NianticCommunityChurch.org or call (860)739-6208 for more information.