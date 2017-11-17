Someone You Can Xray & Brian May

Someone You Can Xray: Is a CT-based rock fusion band for everyone! From electric blues & country, to funk and psychedelic improvisations, hilarious stage antics and surprise instruments, there’s always a surprise!

Brian May: Brian May is making his fourth appearance at The Buttonwood Tree and has been performing around Ct., New England and New York State for the past 50 years. This show will feature all original songs, with influences of roots, blues and some folk rock. Vocal harmonies a plus with excellent instrumentalists from both acts.