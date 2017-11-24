Event calendar brought to you by
The Buttonwood Tree
605 Main Street
Middletown, CT
06457
USA
New England’s Legendary Comedy Rock Band
Johnny Eagle (vocals, blues harp, kazoo, percussion), Joe Beetz (guitar, vocals), Sal Monella (bass guitar, vocals, trumpet)
The Coconuts Facebook Page
Friday, 24 November, 2017
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Contact:
Anne Marie
Phone: (860)347-4957
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
