Andrew Biagerelli Group // My Girl My Whiskey & Me

Andrew Biagerelli is going on tour for the release of his new album that came out at the end of last summer! Andrew Biagiarelli spent his early 20s traveling the American West with just a backpack and a guitar. Jamming around bonfires from Alaska to Colorado, he absorbed all the varied influences of his friends on the road. With a sound ranging in style from folk and blues to jazz-infused, his music is as varied as the landscapes of the American West. While living on a sailboat in the Caribbean, he assimilated reggae and calypso rhythms into his approach to songwriting. A natural storyteller, he weaves a tapestry of songs and tales of his travels into his live performances. You can find more about him at www.AndrewBiagiarelli.com

Youtube channel

Soundcloud page

My Girl My Whiskey & Me is currently based out of Greenville, SC. In June of 2017 they began a tour called “50 in 52”, attempting to reach all 50 states within one year. Melding progressive and traditional bluegrass seamlessly, this mandolin, and guitar duo is not an act to miss! Coming soon to a state near you.