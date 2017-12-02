Once again the holiday season will come to life in downtown and uptown Greenwich, Connecticut at the 9th Annual Greenwich Holiday Stroll Weekend presented by Whole Foods Market, Saturday, December 2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, December 3 from 12 noon to 5 p.m. This much anticipated annual event will feature a Live Nativity, horse drawn carriage rides, live music and entertainment tents sponsored by Greenwich Hospital, professional ice sculpture demos, food trucks in several locations, letter-writing to Santa and more than 120 participating retailers and restaurants offering promotions, refreshments and holiday cheer. And the holidays would not be complete without a visit with the LIVE reindeer, photos with Santa and rides on the Winter Wonderland Carousel and the North Pole Polar Express Train at the 9th Annual Greenwich Reindeer Festival & Santa’s Village as it returns to, Sam Bridge Nursery & Greenhouses, 437 North Street, just minutes from downtown Greenwich. The Greenwich Holiday Stroll Weekend was created and is produced by TMK Sports & Entertainment, LLC, a Greenwich-based event-marketing company.
