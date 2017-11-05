Touch-A-Truck & Chili Cook-Off

Get hands-on with some cool, larger-than-life vehicles during Touch-A-Truck. Find out how these trucks work, what purposes they serve, and climb inside a few. Also sample some of the finest chili from area competitors at the 10th Annual Stamford Charity Chili Cookoff. The Cookoff supports the Stamford Museum & Nature Center and the Food Bank of Lower Fairfield County. For a suggested donation of $10 per person (ages 10 and over) or the donation of a bag of non-perishable food items, you can taste each competitor's chili and vote for your favorite! If you are interested in participating in the Chili Cookoff, please email stamfordchilicookoff@yahoo.com by October 4.

Members: Free | Non-Members: FREE with gate admission $10 donation per person (ages 10 and up) or the donation of a bag of non-perishable food items for Chili Cook-Off. For more information, visit www.stamfordmuseum.org or call 203.977.6521.

* * * * Stamford Museum & Nature Center is dedicated to the preservation and interpretation of art, the natural and agricultural sciences, and history. The Museum is a vital cultural and educational resource for the community, and a focal point for family activity through exhibitions, educational programs and special events.