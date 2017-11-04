Photos from beyond the grave! Join Elizabeth Burns, of the nationally renowned Burns Archive and historic photo consultant for THE KNICK & MERCY STREET for an intimate look at “The Art of Mourning: 19th Century Postmortem & Memorial Photography” on Saturday, November 4, 2017 at 2:00pm at the Norwalk Historical Society Museum. People used photography to memorialize dead loved ones with a reverence little understood today. Learn how these photographs were a normal part of the culture, and how they are testament to a time when the magic of photography offered the hope of extending relationships. Rare postmortem photographs from the Burns Archive will be incorporated into the lecture. Please note that the lecture will take place upstairs in the museum and at this time there is no elevator. Limited seating available! Tickets are $5.00 and can be purchased at https://theartofmourning.brownpapertickets.com/ or by calling 203-846-0525. Parking is available at Norwalk City Hall, 125 East Avenue. The museum is in the red brick house with blue double front doors, next to the Norwalk Health Department.



Elizabeth A. Burns is the Creative and Operations Director of The Burns Archive, which houses over one million historic photographs from the birth of photography through the atomic age. Stanley B. Burns, MD, her father, is founder of the Burns Collection and author of the groundbreaking publication Sleeping Beauty: Memorial Photography In America (1990). Elizabeth collaborated on Sleeping Beauty II: Grief, Bereavement & The Family in Memorial Photography, American and European Traditions. Her other books include, Setting Sun: Painted Photographs of Meiji Japan, Geisha: A Photographic History, 1872-1913, The Burns Archive Medical Specialty Series, Stiffs, Skulls & Skeletons: Medical Photography and Symbolism and Mensur & Schmiss: German Dueling Societies. Elizabeth has curated and worked on hundreds of exhibitions, publications and films on memorial photography as well as on early flight, spirit photography, criminology, Lewis Hine and the playground, African American history, and the SS Ben Hecht. She served as medical photo-historic consultant on the HBO/Cinemax series THE KNICK and PBS’ MERCY STREET. Recent projects include, AMERICAN GODS, LIVE BY NIGHT and THE BIG SICK. Liz lives in New York City and actively promotes history and photography through publications, exhibitions and events. www.burnsarchive.com



For more information: visit www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org, e-mail info@norwalkhistoricalsociety.org , or call 203-846-0525. The Norwalk Historical Society is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.



Photo Credit: Photo credit: Stanley B. Burns, MD & The Burns Archive