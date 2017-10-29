Event calendar brought to you by

Lord & Taylor

110 High Ridge Rd
 Stamford, CT 06905

Lord & Taylor Trick or Treat Sale 
Saturday, October 28 -- Tuesday, October 31 during store hours 
Get 15% off regular and sale items in-store on October 28th and October 29th. On October 30th and 31st, receive a trick-or-treat pass for 20% off regular, sale and clearance at all Lord & Taylor store locations.
Additionally, store cosmetics counters will offer Halloween tips, tricks and makeup application sessions! 

Sunday, 29 October, 2017

Kristine

Phone: (203) 327-6600
Website: Click to Visit

