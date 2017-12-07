Tim Currie's Merry Motown Review

Celebrate the holiday season with an amazing night of nostalgia when Tim Currie’s Motown Review takes you back to the Motor City in the late 1960’s! The night combines Motown’s greatest hits and everyone’s favorite holiday classics. With lead singers, backup singers, keyboards, and brass; with one listen the band will have you on your feet and dancing to songs like “Grapevine,” “Respect,” “It’s Your Thing,” “Soulman” and many more!